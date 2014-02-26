Whilst in Miami, we sat down with Shannon McCoy and Michael White of Worth Avenue, to find out more about a great period of success for the company.

“We’re very excited about the growth we’ve had as a company,” Ms McCoy told us. “As you know, as a very young group of professionals that started about 2.5 years ago, we’re so thrilled with the way that our brand has evolved and the way our team has grown.

“Three years ago at the Miami Yacht Show we had one yacht here on display, so it’s fun today to walk into this show, and see the orange flags flying everywhere. We have 9 yachts on display, representing about $100 million in sales, should the buyers come out and purchase the yachts.”

So what is it specifically that they attribute this amazing growth and success to? Has it simply been a case of riding the wave of America’s recovery?

“I think there are several factors that come into play when looking at the growth,” she said. “It starts with the people that we have and how we came together. We started with 6 and now we’re with 16 and even though it looks like huge growth as far as a brand and a team, we’re doing it strategically, looking for the best people, like Michael, bringing him to our team.

“But it’s the concept of working together and at the end of the day it’s keeping the client, first and foremost, of providing them with the best service, education, making sure that we’re looking at their best interest, and through the team concept of professionals with each of us bringing their expertise to deliver to those clients, I think that’s really helped with our growth as a brand.

Michael White, who only recently joined Worth Avenue following great success at Cavendish White, said: “We’ve got a great depth of experience within all of the team and because of that and the way we choose to work together as a team when we see somebody and they need certain requirement we put the right team together to do their business and help them underway with their yachting requirements.

“It’s a team effort. We have all sorts of disciplines within the company, and that enables us to give a better service.”

You can watch the full video interview with Shannon McCoy and Michael White above this article.