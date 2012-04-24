Built by Hong Kong shipyard Cheoy Lee in 2002/03, Namoh boasts exterior design and engineering by Mulder Design and an interior by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

It also features a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.62m, a 2.08m draft and 3 decks, whilst the vessel’s ultra-modern stabilization system reduces roll motion effect and allows a smoother cruising experience.

Namoh offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 2 VIP cabins, 1 double cabin.

Available for sale through Worth Avenue Yachts, Namoh is now listed at an asking price of $11,900,000.