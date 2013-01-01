Representing an exceptional opportunity to purchase a well cared for 36.6m (120') Broward at a very attractive price, Worth Avenue Yachts has reduced the price of Sovereign to $2,295,000.

Aside from an expansive maintenance and refit program, Sovereign benefits from a flexible six stateroom layout that sleeps twelve in comfort with updated Audio Visual systems, ensuite baths with walk-in showers, updated soft goods, expansive main salon and exterior decks and an exceptional full-beam master stateroom.