Worth Avenue Yachts Reduce Price of Sovereign
After the successful sale of superyacht Harbour Island, Worth Avenue Yachts is now preparing another yacht for sale, announcing the price reduction of superyacht Sovereign.
Representing an exceptional opportunity to purchase a well cared for 36.6m (120') Broward at a very attractive price, Worth Avenue Yachts has reduced the price of Sovereign to $2,295,000.
Aside from an expansive maintenance and refit program, Sovereign benefits from a flexible six stateroom layout that sleeps twelve in comfort with updated Audio Visual systems, ensuite baths with walk-in showers, updated soft goods, expansive main salon and exterior decks and an exceptional full-beam master stateroom.