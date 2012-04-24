Designed and built by Moonen Shipyards in 2001, the vessel is now available for an asking price of €6,495,000.

The vessel boasts a steel full displacement hull and aluminum superstructure with a beam of 8m (26'2"ft) and a 2.40m (7'10"ft) draft. It has an unusually large volume, comparable to a 40m-plus yacht, with a bulbous bow generating extra speed and enabling economical sailing.

The yacht has a cruising speed of 12.50 knots, a maximum speed of 13.80 knots and a range of 3000 nm from her 43000-litre fuel tanks.

Originally the work of Claudette Bonville, Victoria Del Mar’s interior was updated in 2008 The yacht offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin and 4 double cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 7 crew onboard.

Worth Avenue Yachts are based in Palm Beach, Florida.