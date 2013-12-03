Built by Benetti in 2011, this superyacht was designed by Evan K Marshall inside and out with help from the Benetti in-house design team.

Able to accommodate up to 12 guests on board, Diamonds Are Forever is a spacious superyacht offering one owner’s cabin, one VIP cabin, three double cabins and one twin cabin.

Originally listed for sale with Worth Avenue Yachts and Ocean Independence at an asking price of $59,500,000, Diamonds Are Forever has now been successfully sold.