"The convergence of four industry leading companies working together on this deal is a sign of strength and an encouraging sign of things to come," said Michael Mahan, partner with Worth Avenue Yachts. "It's been tremendously rewarding working with such a great team on the sale of this exceptional yacht."



Michael Mahan of Worth Avenue Yachts represented both buyer and seller in the Harbor Island sale, a joint central listing with Peter Thompson and Mike White at Ocean Independence. Bryan Long of Westport Yacht Sales represented the buyer of the Westport, Sovereign. Kevin Merrigan of Northrop & Johnson acted as a special consultant to the buyer of Harbour Island.



"It has been a pleasure to work with Worth Avenue Yachts and Ocean Independence," said Steve Hudson, owner of Harbour Island. "Their integrity and professionalism throughout the entire process was integral to completing these transactions."



Harbour Island will now be named Sovereign and the Westport will now be named Days Like This.



"It has been a very pleasant and worthwhile experience to work with Michael Mahan of Worth Avenue Yachts and special consultant Kevin Merrigan from Northrop and Johnson in completing this transaction," said the buyer of Harbour Island. "They both represent some of the best people in the business."



Built by Newcastle Shipyards in Palm Coast, Florida, Harbour Island is built to ABS Maltese Cross A1 YS, AMS, is MCA compliant and has trans-Pacific range. At1100 GRT, the steel-hulled superyacht is powered by twin 3512B Caterpillar engines producing 2820 bhp and sleeps 14 guests in six staterooms including two master cabins and a VIP guest suite. Other features include an infinity pool/Jacuzzi and a stern garage.

For a closer look into this spectacular superyacht, click here.