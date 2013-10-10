Drawn up by M.G. Burvenich Designs, who also took responsibility for the entire engineering package - Cortina has been meticulously maintained since her launch in 2009.

Offering accommodation for up to eight guests in four superbly laid out cabins, which includes an enviable master suite and a spacious VIP, this yacht is now in the possession of a proud new owner after being listed at an asking price of $11,950,000.