Worth Avenue Yachts Sell Motor Yacht Cortina

By Ben Roberts

Sold by Michael Mahan and Jim Eden of Worth Avenue Yachts, the 34.75m (114’) Newcastle Shipyards motor yacht has become the latest sales announcement from the Palm Beach brokerage house.

Drawn up by M.G. Burvenich Designs, who also took responsibility for the entire engineering package - Cortina has been meticulously maintained since her launch in 2009.

Offering accommodation for up to eight guests in four superbly laid out cabins, which includes an enviable master suite and a spacious VIP, this yacht is now in the possession of a proud new owner after being listed at an asking price of $11,950,000.

