Worth Avenue Yachts Sell Motor Yacht Cuor Di Leone

By Ben Roberts

Measuring 49.95m (163’9”), Benetti’s Cuor Di Leone is a remarkable motor yacht which has become the latest sales announcement from Palm Beach-based Worth Avenue Yachts.

Cuor Di Leone was custom-built in 1999 by the respected Italian shipyard after being designed by Stefano Natucci. With her last refit taking place in 2008, Cuor Di Leone is a meticulously maintained motor yacht with a beautiful exterior and interior design.

Originally listed at an asking price of $15,995,000, Cuor Di Leone is the latest successful sale from Worth Avenue Yachts.

