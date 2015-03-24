After showcasing her at the Miami Yacht Show earlier this year, this sleek and sporty motor yacht has now been sold through Peter Thompson at Worth Avenue Yachts with SuperYachtsMonaco acting for the buyer.

Accommodating 12 passengers and 7 qualified crew, motor yacht Skyfall II was known by the name (PJ 150) before she started her career on the water in 2007. The comparatively recent interior design illustrates the progressive thinking emanating from the boards of Nuvolari & Lenard.