Worth Avenue Yachts Sell Motor Yacht Sovereign
Michael Mahan of Worth Avenue Yachts recently informed us of the successful sale of the 39.6m (130’) Westport superyacht Sovereign. Making one yacht name Sovereign sold and another with a brand-new price reduction.
With the sale taking place during the successful sale of the incredible superyacht Harbour Island, Worth Avenue Yachts’ sale of both yachts made a big impression on the yachting industry at the tail end of 2012 and will no doubt encourage a promising start for 2013.
Built in 2008 by Westport, the GRP hull and superstructure were created to resemble a yacht of real American sophistication and style whilst her interior space for 10 guests in 5 cabins ensures an idyllic cruise.
Worth Avenue Yachts sold the yacht with the aid of Bryan Long from Westport Yacht Sales representing the buyer.