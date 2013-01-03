With the sale taking place during the successful sale of the incredible superyacht Harbour Island, Worth Avenue Yachts’ sale of both yachts made a big impression on the yachting industry at the tail end of 2012 and will no doubt encourage a promising start for 2013.

Built in 2008 by Westport, the GRP hull and superstructure were created to resemble a yacht of real American sophistication and style whilst her interior space for 10 guests in 5 cabins ensures an idyllic cruise.

Worth Avenue Yachts sold the yacht with the aid of Bryan Long from Westport Yacht Sales representing the buyer.