Worth Avenue Yachts Sell Superyacht Bistango
Worth Avenue Yachts has announced the successful sale of the 62 metre Benetti superyacht Bistango in conjunction with MacGregor Yachts.
Launched in 2010, Bistango was a custom build which has been maintained to an exemplary standard. This distinctively styled superyacht was built to accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 suites in total comfort and surrounded by the highest standards of luxury.
Bistango has become the latest successful sale for both Worth Avenue Yachts and MacGregor Yachts.