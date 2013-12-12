Worth Avenue Yachts Sell Two Motor Yachts
With a very successful close to 2013 already sealed, Worth Avenue Yachts has added to the portfolio of sales with two motor yachts; Surya and Montage.
Surya
Surya was launched in 2005 by Pacific Mariner and measures 25.91 metres (85’). Conducted by Leonce Richard and Michael Mahan of Worth Avenue Yachts and Raymond Young of Robert J. Cury and Associates, the sale of Montage has made this a very successful few weeks for the Palm Beach-based brokerage house.
Montage
With help from Steve Spriggs of Galati Yacht Sales, Montage was built by Ocean Alexander in 2009 and measures 24.4 metres (80’)