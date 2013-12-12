Surya

Surya was launched in 2005 by Pacific Mariner and measures 25.91 metres (85’). Conducted by Leonce Richard and Michael Mahan of Worth Avenue Yachts and Raymond Young of Robert J. Cury and Associates, the sale of Montage has made this a very successful few weeks for the Palm Beach-based brokerage house.

Montage

With help from Steve Spriggs of Galati Yacht Sales, Montage was built by Ocean Alexander in 2009 and measures 24.4 metres (80’)