Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Worth Avenue Yachts Sells Miss Michelle

By Ben Roberts

The 40m Westport-built motor yacht Miss Michelle is the latest sales announcement from Worth Avenue Yachts.

Representing the best in quality from Westport shipyard, Miss Michelle was launched in 2009 for experienced Westport owners and provides everything from spacious layouts to luxurious accommodations.

Able to accommodate up to eleven guests in five luxurious staterooms, this motor yacht is a prime example of idyllic cruising and a testament of Worth Avenue’s success over 2014. 

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events