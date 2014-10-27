Worth Avenue Yachts Sells Miss Michelle
The 40m Westport-built motor yacht Miss Michelle is the latest sales announcement from Worth Avenue Yachts.
Representing the best in quality from Westport shipyard, Miss Michelle was launched in 2009 for experienced Westport owners and provides everything from spacious layouts to luxurious accommodations.
Able to accommodate up to eleven guests in five luxurious staterooms, this motor yacht is a prime example of idyllic cruising and a testament of Worth Avenue’s success over 2014.