This 43m (142') Trinity has been kept in superb condition since her launch in 2004. She has benefited from an extensive maintenance and upgrade program and constant care.

Espresso III has a aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8.53m (27'11"ft) and a 2.19m (7'2"ft) draft. This custom semi-displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience.

This sophisticated superyacht also offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins, 1 twin cabin. She is also capable of carrying up to 9 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience for even the most discerning yacht owner.

Now seriously for sale through Worth Avenue Yachts and Ocean Independence, she can currently be viewed in New York and is listed at an asking price of $13,995,000.