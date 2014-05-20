Worth Avenue Yachts Sign Hybrid Yacht Silver Wind For Sale
Worth Avenue Yachts has proudly announced the appointment as central agent for Silver Wind, the 43.63m (143') Hybrid ISA Motor Yacht due for delivery in June.
Together with a "traditional" propulsion system consisting of two marine diesel engines driving two Rolls-Royce Kamewa waterjets, the yacht runs at a maximum speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots, and is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system supplied by Siemens. In hybrid mode, cruising at 8 knots with the two main engines OFF, the total fuel consumption is 90 l/h for a range of 2600nm.
Designed by Andrea Vallicelli and interior styling by Nuvolari Lenard, this impressive hybrid yacht is listed with Worth Avenue Yachts - the fastest growing brokerage firm of recent times - at an asking price of €21,000,000.