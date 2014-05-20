Together with a "traditional" propulsion system consisting of two marine diesel engines driving two Rolls-Royce Kamewa waterjets, the yacht runs at a maximum speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 26 knots, and is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system supplied by Siemens. In hybrid mode, cruising at 8 knots with the two main engines OFF, the total fuel consumption is 90 l/h for a range of 2600nm.

Designed by Andrea Vallicelli and interior styling by Nuvolari Lenard, this impressive hybrid yacht is listed with Worth Avenue Yachts - the fastest growing brokerage firm of recent times - at an asking price of €21,000,000.