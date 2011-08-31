Built by Azimut in 2010, Cinque Star holds all of the characteristic design elements of the highly successful 116 series from Azimut, but with a unique selling point over buying brand-new.

After her launch in 2010, this sleek and sporty vessel was used only occasionally until she was refitted and updated in 2011; making her an exceptional superyacht in immaculate condition.

Alluring design elements of this superyacht include a spacious flybridge layout and a fully-equipped Media room on the forward deck, not to mention the arsenal of toys on board.

Cinque Star can accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 well appointed staterooms and will be available to view at the Cannes International Boat Show from the 6th – 11th of September.

Now signed for sale with Worth Avenue Yachts, Cinque Star is listed at an asking price of €8,950,000.