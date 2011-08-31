Worth Avenue Yachts Sign M/Y Cinque Star for Sale
Worth Avenue Yachts has proudly announced their appointment as the new Central Agent of the 116’ (35m) superyacht Cinque Star.
Built by Azimut in 2010, Cinque Star holds all of the characteristic design elements of the highly successful 116 series from Azimut, but with a unique selling point over buying brand-new.
After her launch in 2010, this sleek and sporty vessel was used only occasionally until she was refitted and updated in 2011; making her an exceptional superyacht in immaculate condition.
Alluring design elements of this superyacht include a spacious flybridge layout and a fully-equipped Media room on the forward deck, not to mention the arsenal of toys on board.
Cinque Star can accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 well appointed staterooms and will be available to view at the Cannes International Boat Show from the 6th – 11th of September.
Now signed for sale with Worth Avenue Yachts, Cinque Star is listed at an asking price of €8,950,000.