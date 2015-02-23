La Sirena

Measuring 42.98m (141’) is a Christensen-built motor yacht with classic American style and expert construction spanning back to 2000. With an updated refit taking place in 2013, this motor yacht is immaculately kept and an understandable sale, with help from Dean Anthony of Allied Marine.

Domino

Built by another iconic U.S. builder, Domino is a Westport yacht through and through. This pedigree motor yacht was built in 2006 but underwent a major refit last year - making the (34.13) 112’ Domino a stylish, kept and steady new purchase. This yacht was sold in conjunction with Jamie MacGregor of MacGregor Yachts.

Alexandra V

The Princess-built motor yacht is the third successful sale from Worth Avenue Yachts recently and adds to the notion of a progressive U.S. market; however, the 29.64m (97’3”) 2009 motor yacht is a motivated seller in itself. This boat was sold in conjunction with Dennis Frederiksen of Fraser Yachts.