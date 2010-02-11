Read online now
Y-Not superyacht’s price cut by Northrop & Johnson

By M. Tempest

Northrop & Johnson has reduced the sale price of 24.26m sailing yacht Y-Not by $100,000. Built in 1994 by CIM, Y-Not benefitted from a refit in 2006, renewing decks rig, generator, engine and sails.

Y-Not is the only “Maxi 78” sailing yacht. Built to Bureau Veritas class, the yacht lends itself to a lively charter schedule or private cruising.

The Bruce Farr designed yacht sleeps six guests in three cabins. Accommodation includes a master forward with king-sized bed and two en suite guest staterooms.

The sailing yacht offers a light and airy feel, blending comfort and performance.

Previously marketed at US $1.295 million Y-Not is now listed with an asking price of US $1.195 million.
 

