Y3K Due yacht for sale with YCO
Famous Wally Yacht Y3K Due is now available for sale through YCO. Y3K Due was built by Wally Yachts in 2007. Perfect for an experienced yachtsman, the 30.50m Y3K Due combines the performance of a maxi racer with the characteristics of a blue water cruiser.
Superyacht Y3K Due features sleek exterior lines complemented by a light and spacious interior made from carbon fibre and cherry wood with light linens.
The Wally superyacht can accommodate eight guests in a master suite and two guest cabins with Pullman berths. All cabins are located forward and benefit from an en suite shower room.
Y3K Due’s uncluttered decks have a central social cockpit with dining for eight guests. Aft deck is Wally’s ‘Terrace on the Sea’, ideal for use as a swimming platform or for sunbathing.
The aft twin helm and navigation station is completely separate from social areas and incorporates a full set of controls at each station for singlehanded manoeuvring.
The Wally Y3K Due is for sale for EUR€8,500,000 (VAT paid).
