Superyacht Y3K Due features sleek exterior lines complemented by a light and spacious interior made from carbon fibre and cherry wood with light linens.



The Wally superyacht can accommodate eight guests in a master suite and two guest cabins with Pullman berths. All cabins are located forward and benefit from an en suite shower room.

Y3K Due’s uncluttered decks have a central social cockpit with dining for eight guests. Aft deck is Wally’s ‘Terrace on the Sea’, ideal for use as a swimming platform or for sunbathing.

The aft twin helm and navigation station is completely separate from social areas and incorporates a full set of controls at each station for singlehanded manoeuvring.

The Wally Y3K Due is for sale for EUR€8,500,000 (VAT paid).