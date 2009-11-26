The custom-built luxury yacht showcases a curved superstructure and exterior decks designed to include several water features.

Built-in extras are a highlight of her design, with innovative features such as table tops hidden in the ceiling making her flexible and ideal for a number of occasions from a cocktail party to an intimate formal dinner.

The Y705’s interior spaces are also laid-out to be multi-functional, from the lower to upper decks.

On the main deck can be found a VIP suite and four Guest cabins, all of which are interconnected.

The spacious dining room boasts the handy feature of being convertible to a video conference room and use of the library located adjacent can be made.

Now becoming standard on Oceanco’s superyachts is the foldable exterior bulwark which ensures dining guests are provided with unobstructed views.

Above, the upper deck is home to the Master suite which includes private pool balcony, while aft is located another VIP cabin, study room and full-beam lounge.

Both the Master and VIP cabins have Oceanco’s signature foldable sea balconies which, when connected, can serve as an extra living area off the Master suite.

The bridge deck of the Y705 is a true entertainment area which continues the multi-functionality theme of the yacht with its spa and bamboo-finished lounge that can be turned into a movie theatre.

Crowning the 85m is the sun deck which boasts a forward spa area and aft sun-bed lounge centred around a semi-enclosed, air-conditioned bar.

Powered by two MTU 16V 595 TE70 engines, the Y705 has an approximate maximum speed of 20 knots and is MCA compliant.

Following sea trials, she is scheduled to be delivered to her enthusiastic owners early next year.