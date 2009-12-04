Y707 loads in at Oceanco

At her load-in, the hull was already completely sandblasted and sprayed; all technical spaces were painted in readiness for equipment installation; and acoustic, thermal and fire protection insulation was in place.

At 87.47 metres, the Y707 features custom design by Sam Sorgiovanni who created the vessel to connect the interior ingeniously with outside spaces.

Her glass and sliding doors in particular give the impression of a wide open space from portside to starboard.

Owner and guest privacy is maximized via strictly separated routes throughout the yacht that provide alternative routes to those used by crew.

The generous owner’s suite features several rooms and a spacious deck on top of the enclosed forecastle deck.

Amongst the highlights of the Y707 include a helicopter deck with foldable wings, and twin MTU 20V 4000-series engines which allow for impressive power with reduced noise and economic use of fuel. The luxury yacht is the first to ever be powered by these engines.

Currently, the Y707 is well on schedule to continue with interior and outfitting works for her estimated 2011 delivery by Oceanco.