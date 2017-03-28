One of the largest yachts available for charter in the world, Alpha Marine's Moonlight II is perfectly positioned to take groups, families and friends across the ocean in a blend of style, comfort and excitement.

When on board a 91-metre yacht, the only problem is deciding what to do, and where to be seen. For those who worship the sun, each exterior deck is huge, and filled with sunpads, pools and jacuzzis to watch the sun go down over hte Cote d'Azur; or, alternatively, take to the expansive beach club to enjoy a swim in the idyllic waters of Greece.

The ample tender garage allows guests on board to test the mettle of the jetskis, seabobs and diving equipment before dining on board with friends and moving up the coast to a find the perfect anchorage point.

With the entire Mediterranean at your disposal, plot your course, choose your destinations and while away the hours inside, where an entirely different level of opportunity awaits.

With a fully-fledged spa and sauna, gym and wellness centre as well as a cinema for peaceful days at sea, the interiors of Moonlight II offer everything a discerning charter guest may need.

Able to accommodate up 36 guests throughout a sophisticated Lally Poulias-designed interior, guests can dine en mass or break away from the world with their family. To find out more about chartering superyacht Moonlight II, click here.