Sherakhan hasn’t aged a day, considering her original construction date of 1966. Completely rebuilt in 2005, the new lease of life turned an old vessel into a globally capable explorer yacht with a modern superyacht lifestyle throughout.

A unique interior is characterised by individual spaces including themed staterooms, each with their own personality and flair. With a configuration of the master cabin, eight doubles and four twins, staterooms have been designed to be extremely spacious and provide an appealing haven for guests.

Given her flawless charter history, Sherakhan is both at home in the Mediterranean and on the edges of the Antarctic. With space for 26 guests in 13 cabins, not to mention 19 highly-skilled crew on hand, the ample space on board offers accommodation across

The master suite includes its own private owner's deck, separate study that can convert into an additional cabin and a Jacuzzi in the bedroom. Communal spaces include large saloons and lounges, a fully equipped gym, spa and themed massage room, with each again boasting their own individual style and drawing on a range of beautiful and opulent materials.

Designed to be an expedition yacht capable of seeing the world Sherakhan has proven her credentials as a popular charter yacht with an incredibly adventurous past itinerary. An incredibly stable hull, paired with stabilisers, ensures that guests can enjoy the highest levels of comfort when cruising. She has also been designed with families in mind, making her ideal for groups including children.