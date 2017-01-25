Now available to charter across the West and East Mediterranean this summer through Moran Yacht & Ship, we take a look at the myriad design and entertainment features which make this 85-metre (279ft) oceangoing luxury superyacht one of the world’s finest charter vessels.

After stepping on board in Monaco shortly after her launch, Superyachts.com were lucky enough to discover the first-hand experience of life on Solandge. This is undoubtedly a superyacht built for charter, offering everything possible for the ultimate lifestyle at sea or offshore.

Drawing on the extensive design expertise of Espen Oeino to create a timeless exterior profile, the high-quality construction ethics of Lurssen Yachts works with the noteworthy style of interior collaboration Aileen Rodriguez and Dölker & Voges to create an iconic yacht and a great example of an adaptable luxury yachting lifestyle.

Held together by a central ‘tree of life’ art-piece which connects all decks, guests can explore each level and discover private movie theatres, elegant dining rooms and grand communal areas built for each aspect of entertaining to spending time with both family and friends.

Solandge holds nothing back on deck, as her exteriors are vast and packed with features to cater for any opportunity. DJ Booths, Jacuzzis which turn into dance floors and outdoor bars present the party, while the indoor spa and treatment rooms offer a counteracting solution for relaxation.

No matter the guest, those stepping on deck are not only met by a warm and welcoming veteran crew, but are offered an entire world to discover with ample room for 12 guests.

When you take Solandge’s expansive layout, welcoming interior, fun lifestyle on board, ideal entertainment capabilities and extreme comfort - not to mention the arsenal of toys and gadgets on board - it’s easy to see why this yacht is an attractive opportunity for every kind of charter guest and a matter of pride for the experienced crew.

Available for both charter and sale with the Moran Yacht & Ship brokerage firm, Solandge is widely-considered one of the real highlights across the charter market this year. Click here to find out more.