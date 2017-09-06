Feadship, the superyacht craftsmen renowned for their expert approach to custom construction, were the visionaries charged with bringing the British design to life.

The contemporary lines of Joy were delivered to her owner in 2016, and have since become part of the world class Burgess charter fleet; offering an exciting way to explore the waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean for up to twelve guests.

The five decks of Joy, covering expansive exterior areas and intimate, beautifully designed interiors, are engineered to accommodate those on board in complete comfort and exciting variety. Outside, Joy is renowned for her huge, open bow space which offers a basketball court, while spaces called ‘winter gardens’ offer air conditioned pockets of peace.

Upper deck aft guests can sit for an informal dinner together or relax with a cocktail for a more intimate evening with friends, while the sundeck provides the chance to kick back with a Jacuzzi in or out of the sun thanks to Joy’s awning.

Moving indoors, and a saloon gives way to the sophisticated style of the interiors designed with intricate detail by Studio Indigo. Exploring the boat, those on board can make the most of the elevator servicing all decks to reach the peak of the boat and enjoy a sundowner, or discover its wellness facilities with gym, spa and masseuse.

Joy’s light and airy interiors are opened up by large windows, allowing the scenery of your dream location into the world of the yacht itself. Stepping down to the beach club, those on board can do more than just admire the view, and dive, discover and enjoy life on and under the water thanks to an arsenal of toys on board.

Joy is a stand-out Feadship with extreme detail through design which creates more than just a charter yacht, but an entire experience. Click here to learn more about chartering Joy across either the Mediterranean or the Caribbean.