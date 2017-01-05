Turquoise has a cruising speed of 14.00 knots and a max speed of 17.00 knots combining performance, layout and appearance perfectly.

Having been last refitted in 2014, she has a steel hull with a aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.30m and a 3.20m draft. Equipped with an ultra-modern stabilisation system which reduces roll motion effect, resulting in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience. She also features bow thrusters making her more manoeuvrable at low speeds.

Offering the perfect escape into the dazzling waters of Europe, Turquoise boasts exterior styling by Dubois Naval Architects featuring clean silhouettes and distinctive detail.

The interior designed by H2 Yacht Design offers a luxurious and contemporary interior space, balancing a soft colour palette of warm tones in a bright and airy composition. Combining rich textures and comfort, its accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprises of null VIP cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 13 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Blending indoor and outdoor living seamlessly together, Turquoise offers al fresco dining offering expansive views perfect for enjoying warm evenings. Its tantalising bar area and on deck jacuzzi makes entertaining guests simply ideal, as well as a state of the art home cinema system, perfect for gathering at the close of the day—Turquoise offers a true work of art at sea.

Available through Cecil Wright for charter, this motor yacht is equipped with an array of water toys for those seeking a fun-fuelled day on the water, making it a perfect charter experience for family and friends.