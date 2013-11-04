MiMu, Espresso III, Victoria Del Mar, Namoh and JW welcomed guests on board throughout the night to enjoy a very different take on Halloween.

Sponsored by Rolls Royce, Embraer, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Net Jets, The Cove Eleuthera, Premier Estate Properties, Celedinas Insurance Group, Eau Spa, AIG, PNC Wealth Management and Chateau D’esclans, the event provided high net worth individuals and industry representatives on board some truly amazing yachts and gain an insight into how Worth Avenue Yachts are making big waves in the superyacht industry.

With live music providing a backdrop to the evening, wine tasting sessions with Chateau D’esclans in full swing and gourmet food circulating the event, Worth Avenue Yachts set a strong standard on the first day of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.