We spoke with Boris de Bel, Managing Director of Swisspath Yachting, to discuss the advantages of using a company for any and all your yachting requirements – whose spectrum of services go far beyond those of simple yacht management.

Q. For those who don't know, what services do Swisspath offer in the yachting sector?

A. Our core offerings in the Yachting sector include yacht Management: comprising of Operations and logistics; Compliance and Safety management; Crew employment; Technical Management; Financial management and reporting. We also consult on new build projects as well as on fiscal matters relating to the importation of a yacht into the EU and Yacht Financing.

We also provide key services around Charter Brokerage and Management: As charter brokers, we represent our Clients, whereby we source yachts that meet their criteria and are available for charter on the dates and location desired, as well as assist the Captain with itinerary planning and essentially anything else the Client might need during their holiday. As Charter managers, we actively market the Client’s yacht to ensure that we fill the charter books to maximise revenues and limit the amount of idle time, all whilst being selective as to who is permitted to charter the yacht by doing reference checks.

Q. Why should clients choose Swisspath Yachting to manage their yacht as apposed to a well-known brokerage, for example?

A. Being a part of the Swisspath group means that we are able to integrate the satellite services of the group to support our yachting services. For example, our private aviation department can book private chartered flights for our Clients to get to and from their yacht.

Q. Based in Switzerland, how do you ensure a global reach for clients across the world?

A. Although head quartered in Zurich, we have offices in the BVIs, Palma de Mallorca and Monaco to ensure that we keep our fingers on the pulse of the yachting industry as a whole. Wherever our team may be, whether it be our yacht managers or charter managers and brokers, they are never very far away from Clients and regularly fly all around the world… In a time where almost everything is done via phone or emails, we feel there is great value in maintaining a personal touch.

In the face of what can appear to be an overwhelmingly complex web of requirements, companies such as Swisspath Yachting are on hand to provide essential services backed by a wealth of expertise to the modern yacht owner or charterer – and are as such a highly recommendable consideration in your next yachting venture, whatever it may be. The image attached depicts S/Y Firebird, shot in Palma courtesy of Nico Martinez/Martinez Studio and managed by Swisspath Yachting.