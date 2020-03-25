Yacht Management: The Swisspath Way

As part of its new Expedition Planning and Concierge services, Swisspath Yachting now provide a dedicated travel and expedition planner to assist in itinerary development. This holistic approach includes bespoke research and itinerary planning, pre-arrangement of hotels, transfers and other activities, as well as thorough research into local regulations should any permits or licenses be required. The benefits such a service adds to the yachting experience are manifold, in light of the rise of explorer yachting as a phenomenon.

Boris de Bel, Managing Director of Swisspath Yachting, uses the example of one client who took advantage of the service, in looking to circumnavigate the highly regulated areas of the Galapagos, Antarctic Peninsula and other off-the-beaten-path destinations. ‘Many of these destinations have a unique set of regulations, with some archipelagos having rules imposed by local tribes which differ from island to island and thus require research, advance planning and local knowledge.’

And with all of the paperwork, planning, and a dedicated concierge service extending even to personal jet travel taken care for you, this new service truly aims to make the seemingly impossible undertaking easier than ever before.

Aside from logistics planning, Swisspath Yachting has also extended its breach into the fiscal realm. With advanced assistance in fiscal and VAT matters, Swisspath Yachting will advise on the optimal tax structure for ownership and yacht operation. The new service also covers the capacity for free circulation in the EU – the rules around which are intricate and specialist – as well as reviewing and implementing a VAT scheme for importation and use of the yacht in EU waters, where applicable.

Boris de Bel reported that the service was born out of dissatisfaction with those provided by other yacht management services, in an area where regulations differ from country to country and the slightest mistake can prove costly. Swisspath Yachting, ‘having both Yachting and Tax expertise under the same roof’ holds a distinctive edge in this regard over other yacht management companies, and have ‘control over the process from start to finish and can thus ensure that nothing slips through the cracks’.

The above extension of logistics planning and fiscal services by Swisspath Yachting cements its position as a global leader in the field of yacht management, taking the strain away from owners and charterers and leaving them free to enjoy the pleasures of yachting.