The Leopard brand was created by the Picchiotti family in the seventies. From the first Leopard, built in wood in 1973, and the first composite motor yacht, built in 1984, Leopard Yachts has been creating high quality vessels since the company's inception.

Yacht Moments, now responsible for the development of Leopard products around the world, will be promoting yachts such as the 34m, 46m and 56m.

With roots in the Balearic Islands, Yacht Moments have been expanding into the Mediterranean and will be introducing Leopard to their extensive network alongside Sanlorenzo and ISA.

Kurt Lehmann, Chairman of Yacht Moments, commented on the signing; “It is a pleasure to complete the Yacht Moments portfolio by this high-class traditional brand within the yachting world for open boats.”

Sandro & Paolo Picchiotti, President & Vice President of the family run Leopard Yachts, and Kurt Lehmann are very proud of this agreement and looking forward to a successful, common collaboration in the future.