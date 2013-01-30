Yacht Moments Sell Superyacht Auspicious
Superyacht Auspicious (now renamed Lisa IV) is part of the Arno Leopard 46 series of sports yachts and has now become the latest sale for the Yacht Moments brokerage firm.
Her sleek and stylish design provides a truly exhilarating cruising experience with a top speed of 33 knots thanks to three MTU 16V 2000 M93 engines, each generating 2,450HP.
Lisa IV holds accommodation for 12 guests in five cabins, including a full beam master suite on the main deck, two double suites and two twin suites with Pullmans on the lower deck.
Continuing to act as a luxury charter yacht, Lisa IV will provide her new owner and future guests with an idyllic cruising vessel which boasts spacious living accommodation, a luxurious cinema room and an arsenal of water toys.