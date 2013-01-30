Yacht Moments Sell Superyacht Auspicious

Her sleek and stylish design provides a truly exhilarating cruising experience with a top speed of 33 knots thanks to three MTU 16V 2000 M93 engines, each generating 2,450HP.

Lisa IV holds accommodation for 12 guests in five cabins, including a full beam master suite on the main deck, two double suites and two twin suites with Pullmans on the lower deck.

Continuing to act as a luxury charter yacht, Lisa IV will provide her new owner and future guests with an idyllic cruising vessel which boasts spacious living accommodation, a luxurious cinema room and an arsenal of water toys.