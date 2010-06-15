Ruea Yachts will be constructing Lloyds Classification and MCA LY2 code certified yachts of up to 85 metres in length, using proven methods mixed with local expertise.



Managed by two brothers, Gareth and Simon Twist, who ran Yacht Solutions for 10 years, Ruea Yachts will be a focal point for luxury yacht production in a growing superyacht market.

Gareth and Simon Twist both hold a high level of experience in the market, holding over 20 years of design and construction experience. BMT Nigel Gee and Design Unlimited are also partnered with Ruea Yachts, offering high-quality naval architecture and superyacht design to match the demanding standards of the luxury yacht market in Asia.

The flagship design of the Ruea Yachts division will be the Ruea 60m: a steel hull and aluminium superstructure vessel with a twin screw diesel engine. The superyacht will be capable of achieving 16 knots with an expected range of 2,400nm or 4,900nm at a pace of 12 knots.



With Ruea Yachts' fresh approach to building custom luxury vessels, the 60m superyacht Ruea is said to have high-quality facilities, such as top-level toys and tender alongside a touch and go helipad; bar and sea terrace and a swimming pool.

Gareth Twist, Managing Director of Ruea Yachts, commented: “We are thrilled to add a superyacht new-construction division to our operations and we believe our track record and expertise will attract business from the region and around the world where there is a strong appetite for superbly designed, crafted and competitively priced superyachts.”

Ruea Yachts are currently working on a 60m conversion project, code named Fox, which is due to be revealed in August 2010 from their shipyards in Bangkok and Phuket.