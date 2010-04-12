Yachtfest Postponed Until 2011

Acclaimed to be “the West Coast’s premier boutique yacht show” the 2010 Yachtfest is taking time to take a “fresh look” at how the boutique maritime festival fits in with the superyacht industry.

Doug Sharp, Yachtfest Board Chairman and President of Sharp Design, stated it was time to refresh the show and bring it to a new level, saying, “Although this was a difficult decision to make, we are very excited about our new directions, incorporation of the San Diego community at large and outreach to the national and international superyacht communities as well.”

Last year’s show saw the 10th anniversary of Yachtfest, which achieved the show’s second best paid attendance numbers in the show's career. Exhibitions consisted of more than 40 yachts, cars, planes and other high end luxury items worth more than $100 million.

The show will re-open next year with a fresh approach, promising to reflect the new era of San Diego in the superyacht industry.