Yachting Developments Launch Cygnus Montanus

After travelling to Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour from Yachting Developments’ Hobsonville yard, the yacht – Hull 1012 – entered the water effortlessly with her build team watching on.

“Launch day is always special to us as it sees the culmination of the vision of the yacht’s owners and the dedication and hard work of our team,” said Ian Cook, Managing Director of Yachting Developments. “It is a pleasure to welcome Cygnus Montanus to the Yachting Developments fleet and to see her on the water for the first time.”

The composite sloop was designed by German Frers of Frers Naval Architecture, with interior design by Adam Lay Studio. Intended for blue water sailing around the world, she has been designed to be easily handled by a small crew and features a lifting keel to allow her access to the most remote of anchorages.

Her interior is focused around family living, with a spacious full beam main saloon incorporating a dedicated dining space with the galley and crew accommodation forward.

All the interior spaces feature large skylights, allowing the rooms to be flooded with natural light. Accommodation for eight guests comprises of a full beam owner’s cabin aft and three guest cabins; each space has its own personality, with the décor themed around trips undertaken on the owners’ previous yacht.

The mast will now be stepped prior to commissioning work and sea trials being undertaken, before Cygnus Montanus is handed over to her owners next month.