With plans to now head for the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show after her sea trials, Satu is an impressive 27.43m (90’) Sport Fisher powered by twin 2,400hp MTU diesels giving a top speed of 33 knots.

Built by VMYNZ, the hull structure was then taken to the Yachting Developments for final outfitting and now stands as a shining example of a true American favourite.