Yachting Developments Launch Sport Fisher Satu
From the design board of Ullberg Yacht Design, Satu is finished and has been successfully launched at the Yachting Developments facilities in Auckland, New Zealand.
With plans to now head for the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show after her sea trials, Satu is an impressive 27.43m (90’) Sport Fisher powered by twin 2,400hp MTU diesels giving a top speed of 33 knots.
Built by VMYNZ, the hull structure was then taken to the Yachting Developments for final outfitting and now stands as a shining example of a true American favourite.