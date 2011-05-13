The YD69, officially named ‘Antares III’, took just over a year to build, and has managed to stay significantly lighter than similar-sized Aluminium vessels thanks to its use of composite materials.

Designed by naval architects Dixon Yacht Design, in compliance with stringent Germanischer Lloyd and MCA classification requirements, the vessel’s composite structure is made from post cure epoxy Eglass/Carbon/Kevlar incorporating high strength foam sandwich technology, whilst the hull has a Kevlar outer skin giving increased impact resistance.

Ian Cook, Yachting Developments Managing Director, said: “YD69 has been a very enjoyable project; the team at Yachting Developments thrived on the challenge to build such a high quality custom super yacht in the timeframe requested by the client.”

The yacht’s Blonde Teak interior was designed by Rhodes Young, and built in-house by Yachting Developments’ specialist tradesmen.

Accommodation consists of an upper and lower saloon accessible to each other, two spacious guest cabins and a full beam Owner’s cabin with private access to the aft cockpit. Forward of the galley and crew mess is accommodation for four crew members.