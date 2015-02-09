Hull 1012 will be an elegant performance ocean cruising sloop, with an interior by Adam Lay Studio. In build for experienced owners and their family, her lifting keel will allow access to remote, shallow waters the world over.



Yachting Developments is now fully established in their new Hobsonville yard site, following the official move in December 2014. The increased capacity the new facility offers is proving invaluable with the company’s busy yacht, refit and commercial order books.

Complementing their construction work, Yachting Developments is always proud to follow and support the activity of their fleet around the globe. Many of the YD fleet are keen participants on the regatta scene and at the recent New Zealand Millennium Cup 2015 (21-23 January 2015), hosted for the first time in the Bay of Islands, no less than three Yachting Developments projects lined up to race.

As a silver sponsor of the event Yachting Developments was delighted to witness 37m Bliss, 33.8m Silvertip and iconic local boat 25m Steinlager 2 in action on their home waters. After some close fought racing Bliss came a very close second to eventual winner 50m Silencio, with Steinlager 2 winning the Pacific Cup division on the event.