With teams across all disciplines, including new build, refit and restoration, engineering, design and upholstery, the new site offers increased space with a large office space to complement the modern 50m building shed. “We are pleased to be officially moved in to our new yard before Christmas, and are looking forward to making the most of the facility,” said Ian Cook, Managing Director of Yachting Developments.

As 2014 draws to a close Yachting Developments is proud to be in a secure position, with a strong new build order book and numerous other refit, commercial and architecture projects underway. Following the signing of a 33.5m Frers performance ocean cruising sloop, Hull 1012, in September, the yard has taken on additional staff across to meet increased demand.

Work is well underway on Hull 1012, with delivery set for 2016. In addition to this exciting superyacht build, the yard has two sub-30m projects in build, including a fast 37’ Bakewell-White design due to deliver in March 2015.

The refit and restoration team has come to the end of a busy winter season of refit work ahead of the summer season in New Zealand. Recent refit projects have included two months of electrical and engineering work on the 37m Dubois sloop Bliss, launched by the yard in 2010. The yard has also just relaunched the 67’ classic yacht Innismara after a major refit completed over several years.