The project, Hull 1012, is being built for European owners stepping up in size. The owner and family are experienced, hands on sailors and a key part of the design brief was for a yacht that can be easily handled by a small crew. Built in composite, the yacht will feature a lifting keel. Hull 1012 will deliver to her new owners in early 2016.

“We are extremely proud to have signed this new order and look forward to working with the owners and their team on this exciting new build,” said Ian Cook, Managing Director of Yachting Developments.

Yachting Developments will now be increasing staff numbers across all disciplines. After launching 30.5m Quintessential in 2012 the yard diversified to offer its composite expertise over a wider sector, keeping busy with a wide variety of refit, restoration and commercial and architecture component work. This diversification has paid off, allowing the yard to maintain its core skilled staff and remain competitive in the global superyacht industry.

In addition to Hull 1012, Yachting Developments is currently at work on several residential and commercial projects, and has a busy refit order book ahead of the New Zealand summer cruising season.