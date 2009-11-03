Bristolian’s sophisticated interior design is the work of Emma Tabone. The chic and contemporary interior has been designed with utter relaxation in mind, with the use of light colour schemes, curved lines and open spaces. Accommodation comprises an owner’s cabin and two guest cabins, whilst guests can relax in the split-level saloon.

Modern materials, such as carbon fibre, have been used throughout. This allows smaller supporting structures, enabling the luxury yacht to be designed with open spaces. Yachting Developments worked closely with the owners to blend luxury and comfort with performance.

“While they’ve gone for performance, the interior has been constructed using lightweight materials. The timber is veneered in most cases and sandwich construction used to save weight,” explains Murray Greenhalgh of Yachting Developments.

Bristolian has been designed with a lifting keel to maximise performance. The keel mechanism moves without any noise, and allows the vessel to access areas with a shallow draft.

The performance yacht, which has carbon fibre masts and rigging, can reach 20 knots. “That’s what the vessel has done so far, but it hasn’t been raced as yet,” says Murray Greenhalgh.

“When you hop on board and see the boat it has performance written all over it,” says Murray. “When you see it sitting in the marina, it just wants to go fast”.

Unusual structural features include the aft cockpit, designed at the owner’s request as ultramodern pods, which also allow direct access to crew areas. She also features a plunge pool forward.

Bristolian is currently in Phuket with the owner, an experienced sailor in his own right, and will soon make her debut in Europe.



