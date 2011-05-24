This is the first application for iPads launched by any superyacht shipyard, bringing Heesen Yachts into the forerunning as a world leader in yacht building and modern communication techniques.

Now available for download, the Heesen iPad app allows users to browse an extensive gallery of all Heesen’s latest launches, ranging from 37 to 65 metres. It includes the basic specifications and features of every yacht in Heesen’s impressive fleet alongside a selection of movies and images of the very latest projects.

Allowing individuals to compare up to four yachts at a time, e-mail individual portfolios to their contacts and offering smooth and intuitive ergonomics, the Heesen iPad app is evidence of the superyacht industry’s evolution into cutting edge promotion and communication.

For more information, or to download the app for free, click here.