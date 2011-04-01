“I wanted to work with someone who already understood the Asian market,” explains YPI Group CEO, Bertrand Vogele. “Someone who had established solid roots in the region – someone I felt understood the needs and way of working in this part of the world.”

Yachting Partners International, one of the world’s leading and longest serving full-service brokerage houses, found Olivier Besson to be the ideal candidate to head up the major new service.

“Bertrand and I met during the Monaco Yacht Show a few years ago,” explains Olivier Besson, MD of YPI Asia. “I have been in China for over six years working with clients who need and use business jets and yachts. Right now there is a significant and growing demand amongst wealthy Asian people, and in particular Chinese people, to properly enjoy yachting.”

“Over the last few years they have had a glimpse of the benefits owning a superyacht can bring… and they like what they see,” Olivier continues. “A completely new infrastructure is now being constructed throughout China so the country can welcome and accommodate the biggest and best yachts with a level of quality and service to match the very best superyacht ports and marinas anywhere in the world.”

Yachting Partners International joined forces with Olivier Besson in order to provide a more reliable service to existing clients in the region and to better serve the growing demand.

YPI Asia has opened two offices, one in Shenzhen, China and the other in Aberdeen, Hong Kong.

“They are two strategic locations,” explains Olivier, “that give my team a lot of flexibility when it comes to properly looking after clients across the whole area.”

YPI recently announced their presence at the up and coming Hainan Rendezvous, currently taking place from today until the 4th of April on Hainan Island – otherwise known as the Chinese Riviera.

“It is an important show for YPI Asia,” adds Olivier. “We will be meeting up with a number of important clients there and of course we are presenting the biggest yacht ever at the show… the beautiful Ambrosia.”