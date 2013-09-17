To celebrate our new partnership with Yachts International, for a limited time we are offering free unrestricted online access to every future edition of Yachts International magazine until February 2014. Simply access the My Account section from our home page, create an account and upgrade to a Premium user at no charge.

Premium users can not only read Yachts International magazine, but there is the added benefit of being able to access an entire back catalogue of previous issues, all entirely for free.

This is the first initiative of an on-going collaboration that will see many enhanced features, not only to our My Account section but much, much more.

The next instalment in this exciting new project is well underway and shall be launched at the Monaco Yacht Show, where we will be hosting the Breaking News Centre for the fourth consecutive year brining the latest interviews and news directly from the show.