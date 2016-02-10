Read online now
Yachts Miami Beach 2016 Exhibition Set To Open This Week

Formerly the Yacht and Brokerage Show, the new and improved Yachts Miami Beach will transform Collins Avenue into a superyacht exhibition with some of the finest creations by world’s foremost yacht builders. This is the 28th annual display in Miami, and the first under a new banner.

Covering more than 1.2 million square feet of space over a mile-long strip of Indian Creek Waterway, featuring hundreds of new and pre-owned vessels valued at more than a billion dollars, the Yachts Miami Beach exhibition is set to open on Friday 11th February.

With new sections and a larger layout, this show is set to stoke the fires of the American market which has continually shown promising activity. The show is also adding a new Superyacht Miami location at Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island to accommodate deep draft vessels up to 500'.

Take a look at our list of the largest yachts in attendance at the Yachts Miami Beach 2016 exhibition here.

