Covering more than 1.2 million square feet of space over a mile-long strip of Indian Creek Waterway, featuring hundreds of new and pre-owned vessels valued at more than a billion dollars, the Yachts Miami Beach exhibition is set to open on Friday 11th February.

With new sections and a larger layout, this show is set to stoke the fires of the American market which has continually shown promising activity. The show is also adding a new Superyacht Miami location at Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island to accommodate deep draft vessels up to 500'.

