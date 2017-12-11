The REV Project

There is no modern environmental concern more important than the preservation and protection of the world’s oceans, and Norwegian industrialist Kjell Inge Røkke is spearheading a new initiative that will break ground in more ways than one. The 181.6-metre REV Project is part scientific research vessel, part yacht, and all icon. A reflection of the modern use of wealth, the current demand for exploration and focus on the environment, the REV Project is the defining project of 2017 and will continue to act as a flagship for modern yachting long after its launch.

Project Ragnar

With a brutalist take on medieval warfare, Project Ragnar brings a new version of adventure to the market by merging an inspirational brief, current exploration trends and creating a futuristic style unlikely to be matched anytime soon. The ICON team announced in 2017 the conversion of an old naval explorer into one of the most exciting projects looking to reach the water in 2019, and I for one am looking forward to seeing the results.

The Glass Yacht

Going above and beyond on the preview front, Nobiskrug shared insights into this remarkable project’s first time in the water. Known only as ‘the glass yacht’ by industry enthusiasts, this project promises to continue the ground-breaking trend of the custom German yacht builders and bring an exciting new project to an already formidable portfolio.

Project Fiji

Project Fiji (a.k.a. Maui) is another example of the grand, powerful and stylish superyachts the revered Lurssen Yachts is known for. Working with Harrison Eidsgaard of Eidsgaard Design, as well as the large yacht management reputation of Moran Yacht & Ship, Lurssen Yachts has introduced a first-look at a new project ahead of her official launch and delivery in 2019.

Vitruvius 56

Reigniting the revered collaboration between Perini Navi & Philippe Briand’s Vitruvius brand, the latest 56-metre sale comes on the back of a new sailing yacht project and an ever-expanding motor yacht fleet. While details are scarce, this yacht is set to follow on from the success of Exuma, Galileo G and Grace E; all hard acts to follow.

Custom AMELS

Signed at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, AMELS introduced a new owner to a 78-metre custom superyacht designed by Espen Oeino; the biggest project ever to enter construction at the yard. This behemoth is a huge step forward for the shipyard that continues to impress with new projects across the style and trend spectrum as it heads into custom yachts.

CRN 137

Designed by Nuvolari Lenard, this Italian-built superyacht is an exciting new project and stretched across 62-metres of style teased earlier this year. A nascent project in situ at the CRN shipyard, the vertical bow works with lines ‘shaped by the wind’ to create another incredible addition to the Italian craftsmen’s fleet.

FB276

Dubbed FB 276, the new project is a superyacht of stature, styled by Giorgio M. Cassetta and his team of creative specialists in Rome. Characterized by ‘extreme onboard liveability’, B276 will have an interior style created by the British design studio Bannenberg & Rowell who have masterfully manipulated the huge interior volumes. These spaces have allowed the studio to experiment, in particular with asymmetrical layouts.

Columbus 80

With a hull and superstructure now joined together, the looming form of the Columbus 80 is a reminder of the potential behind the new ISA Yachts and Columbus combination. 80-metres of intrigue, the 2018-delivery boats two garages, helipad, sauna, gym and cinema, alongside a wealth of design elements which will make this launch something to look forward to next year.