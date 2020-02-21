To vote for Yalikavak Marina for the title of 'Best Marina in the World', simply go to the TYHA website - any marina with a Gold Anchor status is eligible for the award, and voting closes on midnight of August 28 this year. For those who remain unconvinced, we took a closer look into fantastic amenities, features and services of the marina making it well worth your vote...

With impressive accommodation of up to 620 berths, there will be no shortage of berthing choice in this popular yachting destination – guaranteeing that your only concern upon docking will be where to explore first.

Choose to berth at Yalikavak Marina after a day cruising Turkey’s stunning coastline, or island-hopping the delightful Aegean Islands of Greece. We would recommend stopping off at Kos, a small Dodacanese Islands renowned for its abundance of sandy beaches and the vibrant Kos town – brimming with lavish mosaics and antiquities of a greater era.

Alternatively, for those looking to stay closer afield still, Yalikavak Marina itself comes complete with an abundance of first-class amenities for a luxurious day spent on-shore. Brimming with the world’s most glamorous brands, boutiques and in-demand names in fashion, one could easily while away a day in Yalikavak Marina’s charming open-air shopping mall. Swap retail therapy for spa therapy at the on-site Casia Spa, and indulge in an array of expert-recommended treatments or spend an afternoon in the Turkish Hammam.

Yalikavak Marina also plays host to an exciting calendar of events, ranging from the high octane adrenaline rush of the Bodrum Cup to the theatrical delights of Jazz Do It dance show. Yalikavak Marina is a superyacht haven in its truest sense, accommodating vessels of up to 140m and fully fitted with the complete array of services and amenities to answer your every berthing need.

With world class concierge services, the utmost guarantee in superyacht security and even coming equipped with its own technical service facilities for maintenance and repair works, docking at Yalikavak Marina is a no-brainer for your East Med berthing needs this summer.

Yalikavak Marina was voted ‘World’s Best Luxury Superyacht Marina 2018-2019’ by the British Yacht Harbour Association, and is looking to regain the title as it spearheads Turkey’s efforts in superyachting in 2020-21, as the country’s first high-capacity superyacht marina.