Bodrum was aptly described as the “Land of the Eternal Blue” by Greek author Homeros. The city provides a historic backdrop to the jaw-dropping natural beauty that engulfs the peninsula, guarded by the 15th century Bodrum Castle at the entrance. Ideally situated to explore the treasures of the Aegean Sea, Yalıkavak’s spectacular coastline is home to coves, bays and beaches aplenty.

Among the wonderful destinations in close proximity is the Greek Dodecanese Island of Kos, just 12 nautical miles from the Marina. Kos is a gleaming example of what can be discovered at just a short cruise away. Famous for its abundance of golden sandy beaches, vibrant Kos Town and Ancient Agora ruins, Kos is one of many Island gems that can be uncovered from the luxurious Marina base.

When a day’s adventure is up, what awaits at the Yalıkavak Marina are lavish facilities to cater for every holiday experience. Two hotels, the Beach and the Boutique, offer differing unique experiences both with the same exquisite attention all year round. Whether soaking up the magnificent sunsets from the Beach Hotel or settled in an authentic Bodrum house at the Boutique Hotel, you will have access to the world-class facilities of the Yalıkavak Marina.

In the on-site Casia Spa, guests can indulge in specialist treatments in an elegant and relaxing environment. The high-spec gym offers personal training and Pilates classes for a tailored experience, while the Y-Kidz club offers sports facilities for children. The hotel’s restaurant and café provide post-activity refreshment with a view.

The award-winning Yalıkavak Marina itself is sophisticated and stylish, accommodating all yachts up to 140 metres in 620 berths. Full maintenance and technical services are on hand to provide exclusive and personal assistance for your yacht while you enjoy the Marina’s incredible lifestyle. Around the Marina you will find over one hundred brand name stores, gourmet restaurants and enticing bars, or head to the EU Blue Flag private beach.

Recently opened in the heart of the Yalıkavak Marina is the Y-Lounge & Restaurant, the new culinary hot sport of Bodrum. An exceptional team of professionals deliver a gourmet menu and 5 star service all while you bask in the breath-taking view of Yalıkavak.

Yalıkavak Bay’s blend of luxury, history and adventure makes it no surprise that the Marina has become such a popular destination for the world’s most renowned superyachts. The latest guest to visit the idyllic Aegean Bay was the iconic 136m Lurssen-built Flying Fox, who followed the likes of Maltese Falcon and Aquila in gracing the Bodrum shores this summer.

The allure of enchanting Aegean escapades from the base of the Yalıkavak Marina makes this an exciting destination for an unforgettable summer on the sea. The region is certainly a hotspot for luxury vacations, and you can read more in the Superyachts.com Turkey yachting guide.