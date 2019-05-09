The 5 Gold Anchors-awarded marina has received the long awaited status of official UAE entry point for international superyachts. The new procedure for entry will allow foreign flag vessels to avoid clearing through commercial entry ports, and instead cruise directly into Yas Marina and get clearance from the authorities stationed onsite.

M/Y Caipirina was the first vessel to berth in Yas under these new rulings, cruising into the marina on the 21st March. Her Owner spends around 6 months of the year aboard his superyachts in Abu Dhabi, so new clearance proceedings will mean a generous new incentive.

The 60m’s captain, Mark Boylin, has made the following comment: “Abu Dhabi remains an attractive destination, but the relaxation of the regulations will offer us greater ease of access to port as well as allowing us a much longer period to remain docked. With the enhanced regulations, we can see the emirate becoming the destination of choice in the region for vessels such as ours.”

Owners and crew will no longer have to wait at commercial ports without a marina dock - rather the new system will alleviate waiting times by up to eight hours, making arrivals seamless and delay-free. On arrival, yachts will be assigned a berth on the visitors wharf, where officials from immigration, customs and quarantine will begin proceedings such as declaration papers.

Yas Marina is already a prominent and alluring destination for superyachts, offering an ideal location, world-class onsite facilities and and regular activities entertainment and events. The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is an annual highlight, during which the marina’s 150m track-view berths are in high demand. During the rest of the year, a dedicated Crew Program invites members to enjoy year-round discounts on dining, leisure and entertainment.

Yas is already the region’s most alluring destination for superyachts, and simplified entry procedures will go far in securing its position as such.