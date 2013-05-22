Launched at the Dubai International Boat Show, Yas Marina’s Race Week berthing tariffs will start from just 11,435 AED for the 2013 event taking place from 29th October to 4th November 2013. This year, the rate will include unrivalled access to some of Yas Island’s newest attractions thanks to an exciting expansion project that will see Yas Marina transform into a vibrant dining and entertainment district.

For boat owners wanting to enjoy Yas Marina year-round, attractive annual berths for boats of all sizes start from just 16,445 AED; a rate that also includes a Race Week berth along with a host of other benefits.

Announced in December 2012, Yas Marina’s redevelopment plans, will add a new dimension to the already popular waterside destination, with new licensed food and beverage venues offering large terraces with panoramic views of the marina, a pedestrianized promenade, an interactive musical fountain and a children’s playground.

“This is a very exciting time at Yas Marina,” said Cedric Le Rest, General Manager at Yas Marina. “With our redevelopment set for completion later this year, this year’s annual Race Week berth rates will offer marine and motorsport fans an even more memorable experience, both on and off the water.”

In addition to unparalleled access to a range of new Yas Marina venues, those taking advantage of the Race Week berths will also benefit from a range of other Yas Marina services and amenities including track-view berth options, access to Wi-Fi, power and water, an onsite Capitainerie with bathrooms and showers, 24-hour berthing and customer service, boat and buggy transfers, catering and delivery options, convenient access to other Yas Island attractions as well as Yas Marina Guest and Crew passes and parking permits.

Race Week berths announced at the Dubai International Boat Show will be available for 29th October to 4th November 2013, with or without track-side views, for boats ranging in size from 8meters to 150 meters.

“While it is undoubtedly a very glamorous event, many people may not realise that Race Week berths are also very accessible for boats of all sizes” added Le Rest. “We offer an unrivalled level of customer service at Yas Marina and thanks to our new look, coupled with our extremely competitive Race Week and annual berth rates, we are confident that we will continue to drive interest across a wide segment of marine enthusiasts.”