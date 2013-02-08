Christensen CEO, Joe Foggia, says “We at Christensen are very excited to work with both Steve Elario and Y. CO, who bring tremendous yacht and brokerage experience to creating another Christensen masterpiece for our mutual clients.”

With a beam of over 29’ and an international tonnage of approximately 499 GRT, this vessel holds an interior square footage of over 5,000 square feet which can comfortably house up to twelve guests in six spacious staterooms, each with customised en suites.

Her generous exterior space provides the typical opportunities to lounge in the sun or entertain guests; however there is a designated space for a touch-and-go helipad as well as an arsenal of toys.

Steve Elario commented, “It has been such a good experience working with Joe Foggia and Khiem Nguyen throughout the process. The set up and operation at the yard is something to see, along with the pride all the employees take in their work.”

Foggia added, “Project 2GES will set a new standard in excellence and will create a five star elegance above and beyond all the rest.”

She will be powered by twin MTU 12V 4000 series engines, with a range of over 4,000 nautical miles, and features Quantum Zero Speed At-Anchor stabilizers. She will have an independent generator room, the first of her class, which is completely sound and vibration isolated, to ensure quietness and comfort for the yacht.

The yacht will be built to American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) “Commercial Yacht Services” classification, and the Red-Ensign Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) latest commercial large yacht code LY3 compliance, which would enable her to be chartered in Europe.